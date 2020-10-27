Initial shipment of COVID-19 tests headed to Missouri K-12 schools

Missouri has shipped thousands of antigen test kits to public and private schools around the state. A state press release says nearly 330 districts/schools applied to get the tests, totaling nearly 583,000 test kits for use among symptomatic students and school workers.

The tests, which are not uncomfortable like the traditional nasal swab tests, can deliver results in about 15 minutes.

“We believe these rapid antigen tests, in conjunction with other mitigation strategies, could be instrumental in helping schools provide onsite learning opportunities safely,” says State Education Commissioner Dr. Margie Vandeven.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says districts/schools that applied will receive the number of test kits requested (up to one test per student and staff member, due to limited inventory) in incremental shipments over the coming months. In the state’s current inventory, there are approximately 240,000 test kits available to distribute to K-12 schools that have provided the required assurances and documentation.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has prioritized public and private K-12 schools to receive the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test kits free of charge, along with higher education schools and long-term care center. Missouri is expected to get a total of 1.84 million of the kits.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet