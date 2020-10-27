Former lawmaker Bruce Franks documentary nominated for another award

A documentary about former St. Louis Representative Bruce Franks, Jr. is nominated for another award. The film “St. Louis Superman” (MTV Documentary Films) is up for a short documentary award from the Critics Choice Association.

Earlier this year, the documentary was a finalist for an Academy Award (Oscar) for best documentary, short subject. Trailer.

The film is about Franks, a Ferguson activist and battle rapper, dealing with personal trauma and political obstacles to get a bill passed for his community.

Franks was elected to the Missouri House in 2016 and resigned in July of 2019 to focus on his mental health and family.

Read Missourinet’s story about Franks’ resignation.