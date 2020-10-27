Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Former lawmaker Bruce Franks documentary nominated for another award

Former lawmaker Bruce Franks documentary nominated for another award

By

A documentary about former St. Louis Representative Bruce Franks, Jr. is nominated for another award. The film “St. Louis Superman” (MTV Documentary Films) is up for a short documentary award from the Critics Choice Association.

Earlier this year, the documentary was a finalist for an Academy Award (Oscar) for best documentary, short subject. Trailer.

State Rep. Bruce Franks speaks on the Missouri House floor on May 24, 2017 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at Missouri House Communications}

The film is about Franks, a Ferguson activist and battle rapper, dealing with personal trauma and political obstacles to get a bill passed for his community.

Franks was elected to the Missouri House in 2016 and resigned in July of 2019 to focus on his mental health and family.

Read Missourinet’s story about Franks’ resignation.

 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter