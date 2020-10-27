A Missouri Congressional race under close watch: Wagner vs. Schupp

Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District race continues to be considered by some pollsters as a toss-up heading into next week’s General Election. Incumbent Ann Wagner, a Republican, faces Democrat Jill Schupp. Interestingly, President Donald Trump, a Republican, is expected to easily win in the Show-Me State next Tuesday.

The district encompasses much of the affluent part of St. Louis County and small parts of Jefferson and St. Charles Counties. It has sent Republicans to Congress every year since 1986, except for the two years Joan Kelly Horn represented it in 1991 and 1992. Republicans Jim Talent served from 1993 to 2003 and Todd Akin served from 2003 to 2013.

Here is some background about each candidate:

In 2005, following nomination by President George W. Bush and confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Wagner was sworn in as the 19th U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg by Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. She served in the position for four years.

Wagner, of Ballwin, also served as a top official and fundraiser in the Missouri and national Republican parties.

She took office in her current capacity in 2013 and has been there ever since. Wagner easily won the seat three times but faced a close call in 2018 against Democrat Cort VanOstren.

Wagner’s priorities include:

*Reigning in on government spending;

*Reducing the national debt;

*Protecting health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions;

*Increasing investment opportunities for Americans;

*Enforcing existing immigration laws and securing U.S. borders;

*Fighting sex trafficking and protecting sexual assault victims;

*Protecting Second Amendment rights;

*Fighting against abortion;

As for her opponent, Schupp started out serving at the local level and began moving her way up. Schupp was a member of the Creve Coeur City Council and the Ladue School Board. About 20 years of her life was spent working for an advertising firm.

Schupp, of Creve Coeur, later served six years in the Missouri House of Representatives and currently holds a seat in the Missouri Senate. She earned her Senate seat in 2014 after a bitter race with current Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Schupp’s priorities include:

*Protecting and improving the Affordable Care Act to ensure access to care for people with pre-existing conditions;

*Working to lower the cost of prescription drugs;

*Increasing investment into early childhood education;

*Higher pay for teachers;

*Lower taxes for middle class families;

*Not give away “massive” tax breaks to big corporations;

*Advocating for equal rights for all, to raise the minimum wage and to protect the reproductive rights of women;

*Expanding protections for workers;

*Strengthening background checks, while also protecting Second Amendment rights;

*Closing the loophole that allows domestic violence abusers to have guns;

*Fighting for comprehensive immigration policy changes

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet