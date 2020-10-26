Mizzou’s Bolton and Cook pick up SEC weekly honors

Mizzou Football captains LB Nick Bolton and OL Case Cook earned SEC weekly awards following the team’s 20-10 win over Kentucky last Saturday. Bolton is the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career, while Cook is the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for the first time in his career.

Bolton led Mizzou seven tackles (all solo), 1.0 sack and a QB hurry as the Tigers limited Kentucky to just 145 total yards, its best ever in an SEC game, in a 20-10 win that snapped a five-game losing skid against the Wildcats. Mizzou’s defense held Kentucky’s offense to 145 total yards (47 passing yards, 98 rushing yards).

Cook and Mizzou’s offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage against a great Kentucky defensive line. Playing 94 snaps Saturday, including 92 offensive plays, Cook helped Mizzou hold the ball for a whopping 43:10, the Tigers’ highest single-game TOP since joining the SEC, while running 92 plays with 62 coming on the ground. Mizzou was an unbelievable 14-for-25 combined (56 percent) on third and fourth down, using its offensive line to get tough yards drive in and drive out.

The Tigers travel to Florida for a 6:30 kickoff on Saturday.