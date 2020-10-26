Chiefs become first team to achieve this feat in 2020 in blowout win over Broncos

The Chiefs got it done on offense, defense and special teams as they bashed the Broncos 43-16 in Denver. Byron Pringle returned a kick 102 yards for a score and Daniel Sorensen recorded a 50-yard pick-six for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes threw for 200 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Tyreek Hill for a 10-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to keep alive his streak of 17 straight games with a TD pass. KC is now 6-and-1. Drew Lock threw for 254 yards, two interceptions and rushed for a score in defeat for Denver.

It’s the Chiefs tenth straight win over the Broncos. Denver had won the previous seven games, before this Chiefs run started Nov. 15 of 2015.

That pick six was DIRTY 👊 📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/KYrZNUUUHw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 25, 2020

Adam Teicher of ESPN points out, the Chiefs are the first team to score a TD on offense, defense and special teams in the game this season. The last time it happened was from the New England Patriots last year in Week 6. The Chiefs accomplished all of that in the first half.

PRINGLE TO THE CRIB 🏡 📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/KTTGUVRKZ2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 25, 2020

Le’Veon Bell made his Chiefs debut and rushed six times for 39 yards and had two runs of 16 yards. The Chiefs will host Bell’s former team, the New York Jets, next Sunday at noon.