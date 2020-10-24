Tigers dominate Wildcats. Eli Drinkwitz “I’ve never been in a game like this.”

Larry Rountree rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and the Tigers defense held Kentucky just 145 total yards as Mizzou ended their five-game losing streak against the Wildcats with a 20-10 victory on Homecoming. The win improves the Tigers record to 2-2.

Mizzou dominated in several statistical categories starting with time of possession. The Tigers held the ball for over 43 minutes, and converted on 10-of-20 on third down and 4-of-5 on 4th downs.

Leading 10-7 and getting the ball to start the second half, the Tigers ran 21 plays chewing up 66 yards. The drive stalled on a failed 4th and 1. Coach Eli Drinkwitz admits he should have kicked a field goal instead of giving the ball up to Kentucky at the 7. Mizzou’s defense responded forcing a three and out and the offense responded with a quick six play, 61 yard drive for a touchdown to go up 17-3. Kentucky answered with a six-play drive of their own to make it a 17-10 game, but the Tigers iced the game with another long drive chewing up 15 plays in just over seven minutes capped with a Harrsion Mevis field goal for the final margin.

Rountree passed Brock Olivo for third on the Tigers all-time rushing record.

The Tigers play at Florida next Saturday.