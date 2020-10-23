Yadi’s conspiracy theory about his Gold Glove snub is not a good look (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Yadi spouts off about not being selected as a finalists for the Gold Glove and I’m not even sure if he knew how the finalists were selected this year. It doesn’t look good for Yadi.

Plus more X’s and O’s as we briefly preview KC-Denver and Mizzou-Kentucky. Hear the hot takes from Mahomes, Lock and I’ll throw in a take from Coach Drink on Tyler Badie, the player to watch this weekend.