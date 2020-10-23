MSHSAA pivots and adjusts state championship games

The state softball final four matchups will have a different feel this weekend as will the boys soccer championships and later this fall, the football championships which are being moved from Columbia to Jefferson City.

Modifications for Fall Softball were necessary for the championship semifinal and final rounds. The semifinal round will now be hosted by a member-school, on Oct. 24th for Classes 2-5. For Class 1 semifinals, the contests will now be played on Oct. 27th at a member-school. The Killian Softball Complex, in Springfield, will host all five championship finals. Third-place games will not be contested. The championship games will be played Oct. 29th-31st.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has announced the location for its Boys Soccer Championship games this fall. The games are now scheduled to be played at the Lake Country Soccer/Cooper Family Complex in Springfield.

The 8-Man football championships will be played at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium on Bob

Fairchild Field in Chillicothe. Due to venue usage conflicts with Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, MSHSAA will use three venues to host the 11-man and 8-man football games. Blair Oaks, Helias Catholic, and Jefferson City/Capital City have agreed to host games the 11-man games. If one of the schools advances to the Show-Me Bowl, their game will be played at one of the other two locations.