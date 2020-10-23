Mizzou Volleyball sweeps the Tide in straight sets

No. 9 Mizzou Volleyball left Alabama Thursday with a 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-19, 25-19). The Tigers swept the two-match series. MB Tyanna Omazic, OH Kylie Deberg and OH Anna Dixon all exceeding .400-plus hitting.

“Very pleased with the focus and energy our group came out with tonight. With such a late start, it was important that we came out from the get-go and showed a lot of toughness. We made some adjustments following last night’s match and it really showed tonight,” head coach Joshua Taylor told MUTigers.com. “We improved in just about every offensive and defensive category and really kept the pressure on Alabama. It was great to see so many different players come in and contribute tonight, as we’ll need that kind of production all season long.”

Mizzou improves to 13-3 all-time against Alabama. The Tigers have now won nine consecutive matches in the all-time series with the Crimson Tide dating back to 2015.

Mizzou is home next Wednesday/Thursday (Oct. 28/29) for a showdown against No. 3 Kentucky. First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT each night. Both matches will air live nationally on ESPNU.