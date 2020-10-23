Missouri wraps up probe into moldy medical marijuana item complaint

Missouri’s investigation is over involving a complaint of a medical marijuana product purchased over the weekend allegedly containing mold.

In a press release, the state Health and Senior Services Department says the related product batch was retested, and no evidence was found that the product batch presents health and safety concerns. The agency says results from retesting of the product batch all fell well within acceptable limits for the relevant tests (microbial screening, including mycotoxin concentration), and these results confirm the original testing conclusions for this batch.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the facilities in this investigation,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Their quick action and willingness to do whatever it takes to ensure patient safety is encouraging.”

On Tuesday evening, the Department notified more than 200 patients who purchased the same product that a complaint was being investigated. Since that time, the state says no other reports have been made about mold in the product.

“We encourage all patients to alert us to any concerns they have about any product they purchase. If there are concerns, we would advise that they do not consume any of the product until the situation can be properly investigated,” said Fraker.

The release did not say which state-licensed dispensary was the subject of the investigation.

