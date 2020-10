Missouri Mental Health Department reports 705 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

The Missouri Department of Mental Health reports 705 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. Four employees and four patients have died as a result of the virus. The deaths have been in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Department data shows the largest outbreaks have been at the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington and Bellefontaine Habilitation Center in St. Louis.

538 STAFF

3 – Albany Regional Office

58 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center – St. Louis

27 – Center for Behavioral Medicine – Kansas City

24 – Central Office

41 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis

17 – DDTC St. Charles Habilitation Center – St. Charles

45 – Fulton State Hospital – Fulton

10 – Hawthorn Children’s Psychiatric Hospital

17 – Higginsville Habilitation Center

1 – Joplin Satellite Office – Joplin

4 – Kansas City Regional Office – Kansas City

1 – Kirksville Satellite Office – Kirksville

8 – Metropolitan STL Psychiatric Center – St. Louis

38 – Northwest Community Services

33 – Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center

2 – Poplar Bluff Regional Office

1 – Sikeston Regional Office

83 – Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center – Farmington

31 – Southeast Missouri Residential Services – Poplar Bluff

12 – Southeast Missouri Residential Services – Sikeston

22 – Southwest Community Services

50 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

10 – St. Louis Regional Office – St. Louis

159 PATIENTS/RESIDENTS/CONSUMERS

16 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center – St. Louis

14 – Center for Behavioral Medicine – Kansas City

17 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis

6 – DDTC St. Charles Habilitation Center – St. Charles

1 – Fulton State Hospital – Fulton

1 – Hawthorn Children’s Psychiatric Hospital – St. Louis

1 – Metro St. Louis Psychiatric Center

14 – Northwest Community Services

19 – Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Joseph

17 – Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center – Farmington

21 – Southeast Missouri Residential Services – Poplar Bluff

5 – Southeast Missouri Residential Services – Sikeston

3 – Southwest Community Services – Nevada

24 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

4 STAFF DEATHS

1 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis

1 – Kansas City Regional Office

2 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

4 PATIENTS/RESIDENTS DEATHS

1 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center – St. Louis

2 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis

1 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

705 – TOTAL POSITIVE CASES and DEATHS

