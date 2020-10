Mizzou will host TCU in this upcoming SEC/Big 12 Challenge Jan. 30. Mizzou is 4-1 all-time against TCU will all the games taking place between 1946-1952.

This is just the second time Mizzou will host the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Columbia. The Tigers are 1-2 all-time in the Challenge with the victory coming at home against West Virginia on Dec. 5, 2013.