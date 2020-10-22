Festus H.S. football player charged with second-degree rape and sodomy

As reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Festus High School football senior Austin Anderson was charged October 9th with second-degree rape and sodomy over allegations he sexually assaulted a female in a bedroom at a friend’s house in Festus in June. Anderson was 17 at the time and considered a legal adult in Missouri. He has been a star running back for the Festus football team, scoring a 90-yard touchdown earlier this season.

Anderson played for Festus as recently as the Sept. 25 game against Hillsboro High School. Per MSHSAA rules, Anderson is not eligible to play.

From the MSHSAA handbook:

2.2.2 Law Enforcement: a. A student who commits an act for which charges may be or have been filed by law enforcement authorities under any municipal ordinance, misdemeanor or felony statute shall not be eligible until all proceedings with the legal system have been concluded and any penalty (i.e. jail time, fine, court costs, etc.) or special condition of probation (i.e. restitution, community service, counseling, etc.) has been satisfied. If law enforcement authorities determine that charges will not be filed, eligibility will be contingent upon local school policies.