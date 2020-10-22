9th ranked Mizzou volleyball opens at Alabama with a win

No. 9 Mizzou Volleyball opened its 2020 fall season Wednesday evening with a 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 28-26) victory at Alabama. After coasting through the first two sets, the Tigers dropped the third, but fought back in the fourth set to defeat the Crimson Tide.

“With both teams tonight, you could definitely see some rust and fatigue set in, which is definitely expected with such a long layoff from actual game action,” Mizzou coach Joshua Taylor told MUTigers.com. “I think we came out strong in sets one and two and did a lot of nice things. We had a little rut in set three and most of set four, but I was really pleased with the fight we showed and determination to close the match in extra points of the final set. We’ll work on some things tomorrow at practice and be even better for our finale against Alabama.”

Senior OH Kylie Deberg finished with 22 kills for the Tigers, surpassing 1,000 kills for her career.

The Tigers matchup against Alabama Thursday evening in Tuscaloosa. First serve is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT and the match will broadcast live on SEC Network.