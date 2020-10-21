Rawlings Sporting Goods to purchase Easton

St. Louis area based Rawlings Sporting Goods is agreeing to buy Easton Diamond Sports, merging the country’s top softball and baseball sporting goods companies. Rawlings says the purchase will strengthen the Rawlings and Easton brands, enhance product innovation and enable investments to grow the game. Rawlings was founded in 1887. It is MLB’s official supplier of baseballs, gloves, faceguards and helmets. Rawlings also supplies baseballs for Minor League Baseball and is the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and the NAIA.

“Over the years, Rawlings and Easton have shared a dedication to being best in class, which is the one constant that ultimately inspired our coming together and what will create the best baseball and softball company in the world,” said Mike Zlaket, President and CEO of Rawlings, on the companies website. “Whether it’s our products, innovation and technology, relationships with our customers, players and consumers, or our service to the game, Rawlings has never compromised. That will be especially true moving forward with the many opportunities and advantages our new integrated operation will provide everyone who loves baseball and softball.”

Existing shareholders of Peak Achievement Athletics Inc., the parent company of Easton, will continue as minority owners in the combined organization.