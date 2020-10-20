The Chiefs are going to miss Eric Bieniemy when he gets a head coaching job (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Chiefs used their ground game as Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards and KC had 245 on the ground in all. The 46 rushing attempts are tied for the most of any Andy Reid team in 21 years and the 245 rushing yards are the most for any Reid team since 2000.

The two teams with the best record in the 60-game season meet tonight in Game One of the World Series between the Dodgers and Rays tonight in Arlington Texas. Relief pitcher Joe Kelly is back in the World Series for the third time. He was with Boston when they beat the Dodgers in 2018 and started Game 3 for the Cardinals in Game 3 of the World Series with Boston. For the Rays, Randy Arozarena has hit eight home runs in 42 big league regular season games between the Cardinals and Rays over the last two years. This postseason in just ten games, he’s already hit seven homers and is hitting .381. Peter Fairbanks, a St. Louis native and former Mizzou pitcher has three saves for the Rays including getting the final four outs in their Game 7 win over Houston. Our baseball expert Jeff Wilder previews the Series