Chiefs run over Bills to get to 5-1

The Chiefs used their ground game to barrel past the Bills 26-17 on Monday Night Football in Buffalo. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards and KC had 245 on the ground in all. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for two scores as the Chiefs improved to 5-and-1. Josh Allen had 122 passing yards, two TD’s and an interception for Buffalo. The Bills are on a two-game slide after winning their first four.

Mahomes set another NFL record. He reached 90 career passing touchdowns of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes set by Dan Marino who reached 90 in his first 40 games.

>>Chiefs Take On Broncos Sunday

The Chiefs will be on the road this weekend when they visit the Broncos in Denver. The Broncos are coming off an 18-12 win over the Patriots in New England. They’ve won two-straight games and are 2-and-3. Former Mizzou QB Drew Lock was back in the lineup after missing time with a shoulder injury and went just 10-of-24 with two interceptions.