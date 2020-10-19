Monday Afternoon Football? 4 p.m. kick for Chiefs and Bills

The Chiefs will take on the Bills in a late afternoon contest today in Orchard Park, starting at 4 p.m. CT. The game can be viewed on Fox. Both teams are 4-and-1 coming off their first loss of the season. KC will try to rebound from a home setback against the Raiders, while the Bills lost Tuesday to the Titans in Tennessee.

Kansas City is off to another hot start behind Patrick Mahomes, whose thrown for nearly 15-hundred yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception. Josh Allen has been equally if not more impressive, leading Buffalo to a 4-and-1 record with just under 16-hundred yards, 14 touchdowns and three INTs and a higher completion rating than Mahomes. Stefon Diggs has hauled in 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills thus far.

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has a hamstring injury. They will also be without the services of newly-signed free agent running back Le’Veon Bell who signed with the team on Friday. He must go through five days of COVID-19 separation and testing before joining the team.