Ex-Chiefs player selling Super Bowl ring

A Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring in on the auction block after the team received them last month. Mike Weber, who was a KC practice squad running back added in January of 2020 after being released by Dallas, is selling his ring through Goldin Auctions. The starting bid was 35-thousand dollars, but quickly went up to 65-thousand dollars in seven bids.

The auction runs for two more weeks and the 10-carat gold ring with 60 diamonds is expected to rise to six-figures. Weber was released by the Chiefs in May.