The Blues have agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with prospect Jake Neighbours. The 18-year-old left winger was St. Louis’ first-round pick at the 2020 NHL Draft. Neighbours has played the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. Last season, he posted 23 goals and 47 assists in 64 games.

The Blues have also agreed to terms on new contracts for prospects Austin Poganski and Mitch Reinke. Both have agreed to one-year, two-way deals.