Adrian 40, Cass-Midway 6
Aurora 22, Reeds Spring 20
Belton 38, William Chrisman 12
Blue Springs 28, Blue Springs South 13
Bolivar 34, Kickapoo 14
Bowling Green 55, South Callaway 14
Buffalo 55, Central (Springfield) 13
Carthage 63, Republic 29
Cassville 42, East Newton 0
Christian Brothers College 42, Vianney 3
DeSmet 38, St. Louis University 22
Duchesne 49, Winfield 0
Eureka 54, Mehlville 17
Farmington 10, Festus 7
Fayette 63, Salisbury 12
Fox 49, Seckman 7
Francis Howell 41, Timberland 13
Hannibal 48, Marshall 14
Hayti 58, Malden 6
Jefferson (Festus) 50, Chaffee 6
Joplin 45, Branson 24
Kennett 41, Poplar Bluff 19
Lamar 37, Seneca 6
Lathrop 43, North Platte 27
Lawson 13, East Buchanan 12
Lexington 36, Lafayette County 25
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 36, St. Paul Lutheran 14
Liberty (Mountain View) 32, Salem 28
Marceline 45, Westran 6
Marquette 38, Oakville 0
Maysville/Winston 22, Putnam County 0
Mid-Buchanan 63, Atchison County, Kan. 7
Milan 49, Polo 3
Moberly 28, Mexico 21
Mound City-Craig 40, DeKalb 12
Mountain Grove 27, Houston 0
Nevada 14, McDonald County 13
Nixa 49, Carl Junction 0
North Shelby 78, Orrick 22
Odessa 47, Excelsior Springs 0
Penney 49, West Platte 14
Pierce City 41, Miller 0
Pleasant Hill 28, Center 21
Raymore-Peculiar 35, Liberty 7
Richmond 42, Knob Noster 0
Sarcoxie 42, Diamond 14
Springfield Catholic 21, Monett 6
St. Francis Borgia 35, Hillsboro 8
St. Joseph Le Blond 37, Schuyler County 24
Stanberry 20, East Atchison 18
Thayer 34, St. Pius X (Festus) 13
Union 34, St. James 21
Webb City 48, Ozark 13
MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – scores from 10/16
