Bell will provide support to Chiefs run game that has been lacking

The defending Super Bowl champs are bolstering their back field. The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a one-year deal to sign free agent running back Le’Veon Bell. He will have to go through five days of COVID-19 testing before he can join the team. The 28-year-old was released by the Jets Tuesday.

Bell was in the second season of a four-year, 52.5-million-dollar contract. He has 19 carries for 74 yards in two games this season and missed games with a hamstring injury Prior to signing with the Jets, he was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, rushing for more than 12-hundred yards three years.

Bell provides depth behind first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Since his breakout game in Week 1 vs. Houston, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports since that game, the Chiefs are 19th in the league in rushing (108 yards per game) and don’t have a rushing touchdown from a running back.

Bell also gives the Chiefs a short-yardage back. Teicher points out Edwards-Helaire has nine carries in goal-to-go situations and minus-1 yard and no touchdowns to show for it. No other NFL player has more than four goal-to-go carries this season without scoring a touchdown.