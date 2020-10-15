White Sox want to talk to LaRussa about a return to managing

The White Sox are being granted permission to speak to legendary skipper Tony La Russa about their managerial vacancy. According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Angels, who La Russa works for as a senior adviser, have given Chicago clearance to speak to the 76-year-old.

La Russa hasn’t managed since retiring following the Cardinals’ World Series title in 2011. He began his career with the White Sox in 1979 and was at the helm until 1986. La Russa has three World Series titles to his credit, one with Oakland and two with St. Louis.

Chicago is looking to replace the departing Rick Renteria.