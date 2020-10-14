Several sites in Missouri selected for future NCAA championships

The NCAA made more than 450 selections of host sites for preliminary rounds and final sites of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III, with most to be held from 2022-23 through 2025-26.

Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center will host the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball regionals. Kansas City has hosted more NCAA men’s basketball tournament games than any other city, currently at 134. The 2024 D-I wrestling championships will be held at T-Mobile Center hosted by Mizzou.

In 2026 Enterprise Center in St. Louis will host the opening round of the men’s basketball tournaments and Enterprise Center will host the D-I men’s ice hockey Frozen Four in 2025.

Columbia, (Mizzou) will host the men’s and women’s cross country championship in 2025. Joplin (Missouri Southern) will host Division II cross country NCAA events in 2022 thru 2025. Men’s ice hockey regionals will come to Maryland Heights in 2024.