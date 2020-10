Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton is the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. The award comes after Bolton’s eleven tackles and three pass breakups keyed Mizzou to a 45-41 win over defending national champion LSU last Saturday. Bolton is the first MU player to earn one of the National Player of the Week Awards since Drew Lock took home the Walter Camp Offensive Award in September, 2017.

