Missouri native in running for NBA head coaching job

Tyronn Lue, the pride of Mexico, Missouri and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach, interviewed for the Houston Rockets’ vacant head coaching job. Multiple reports say Lue met with the team Monday and is one of several candidates for the position. Lue is reportedly also in the running for the Clippers’ job.

Lue played college basketball at Nebraska and was a first round draft pick by the Denver Nuggets in 1998. He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers where Lue won two NBA championships in his first three seasons. After his playing career, Lue moved up the NBA coaching ranks and Lue was promoted to head coach of Cleveland during the 2015–16 season, replacing the fired David Blatt. Lue led the Cavaliers to their first-ever NBA championship.