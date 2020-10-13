Former Blues captain signs free agent deal with the Vegas Golden Knights

Missourinet

St. Louis Blues Alex Pietrangelo slips into his new sweater after he was named the 21st team captain of the St. Louis Blues at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on August 25, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The Vegas Golden Knights are adding a superstar to their defense. According to multiple reports, the Golden Knights have signed prize free-agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. The former captain of the Blues departs for Vegas after helping St. Louis win its first Stanley Cup in 2019. Pietrangelo will reportedly receive nearly nine-million-dollars over seven seasons with Vegas. The Golden Knights are coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals where they fell to the Dallas Stars in five games.

