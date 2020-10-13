Former Blues captain signs free agent deal with the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are adding a superstar to their defense. According to multiple reports, the Golden Knights have signed prize free-agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. The former captain of the Blues departs for Vegas after helping St. Louis win its first Stanley Cup in 2019. Pietrangelo will reportedly receive nearly nine-million-dollars over seven seasons with Vegas. The Golden Knights are coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals where they fell to the Dallas Stars in five games.

