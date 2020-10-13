Ex-Cardinal Pham stabbed outside San Diego strip club

Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after he was stabbed over the weekend outside a strip club in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the former Cardinal was attacked Sunday night outside Pacers Showgirls International.

Police say the incident happened when Pham was leaving the club and came upon an argument happening near his car. Pham was attacked after asking the people involved in the argument to get away from his car. Police say Pham was hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening. The attackers remain on the loose.

Pham played parts of five seasons with the Cardinals before being traded in July of 2018 to the Tampa Bay Rays for Genesis Cabrera, Roel Ramirez and Justin Williams. Pham was then traded to San Diego this past offseason. In his first year with the Padres, he made almost $8 million and went 6-for-13 against the Cardinals in the three-game playoff series.