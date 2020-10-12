Chiefs long win streak comes to an end

Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders stunned the Chiefs 40-32 in Kansas City. Josh Jacobs ran for 77 yards and two scores for Las Vegas, which moved to 3-2 on the season. Henry Ruggs, Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller all had TD catches in the victory. Patrick Mahomes finished 22-of-43 for 340 yards, two TD’s and an interception for KC, which slipped to 4-and-1. It’s the Chiefs’ first loss since Week 10 of last year. Mahomes also ran in for a score, while Travis Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards and a TD in the loss.

After the teams went back and forth in a wild scoring first half with the game tied at 24-all, neither team scored in the third. Las Vegas broke through in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Jacobs scored on 7-yard touchdown to round out an eight-minute possession.

Las Vegas added a field goal for a nine-point lead with just under five minutes to and Raiders’ safety Jeff Heath picked off quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the next drive. It was Mahomes’ first interception of the season.

The Chiefs were flagged for ten penalties.