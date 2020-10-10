Mizzou gets first win in Drinkwitz Era with upset over defending national champion LSU

The Mizzou defense stopped LSU’s offense on the one-yard line in four straight plays to preserve their lead and give Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win at Missouri in a 45-41 victory at Faurot Field on Saturday afternoon.

After the Tigers took the lead with 5:18 to play, LSU marched down the field and chewed up the clock setting up a touchdown and win scenario. The Tigers took nine plays to go 74 yards, but Missouri had different plans for that final yard. Mizzou stopped two straight runs. Then linebacker Nick Bolton deflected a third-down pass and on LSU’s final attempt, Joshua Bledsoe knocked away another pass attempt by Myles Brennan. Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak took one snapped and fell forward to get out of the endzone and run out the final seconds.

LSU gained 479 yards on offense and scored 17 points of Mizzou turnovers. MU finished with 586 yards of offense. The most since a game against Arkansas in 2017. Connor Bazelak started at quarterback and completed 29-of-34 passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Mizzou also played the game without seven key players including tarting receivers receivers Damon Hazelton Jr. and KeKe Chism, along with backup receiver Dominic Gicinto, defensive tackle Akial Byers, strong safety Stacy Brown and defensive back Tyler Jones. Defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside also missed the game due to an injury.

Tauskie Dove led the Tigers with six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Drinkwitz wins his first game over a ranked team at Missouri in his third try. The Tigers opened with losses to #2 Alabama and #17 Tennessee. For some perspective, Gary Pinkel lost his first seven games against ranked opponents in 2001 and 2002. Barry Odom lost his first seven games against ranked teams.