Mizzou down at least seven for LSU after one positive COVID-19 test

Mizzou will be down at least seven players for the LSU game. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz made the announcement on his weekly radio show on the Tiger Network from Learfield/IMG College.

The Tigers had one positive test and six other players who must quarantine after being in close contact with the positive test. According to the SEC’s protocols, those players must self-isolate for at least 14 days. That also means the Tigers will be down at least seven players for their game with Vanderbilt next Saturday (Oct 17th).

It is also important to note, Mizzou took another round of COVID-19 tests on Thursday and they will receive those results on Friday.

Drinkwitz has made it a practice of not announcing which players are missing games due to COVID-19. The Tigers had seven players miss the Alabama game on Sept 26th due to COVID-19 restrictions.