Chiefs catch a scheduling break due to COVID-19

The Buffalo Bills’ road game against the Tennessee Titans has been rescheduled for Tuesday. The Bills’ Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs is tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That works in favor for the Chiefs.

After the NFL moved their game against New England to Monday, had this game in Buffalo stayed on Thursday night, it would have meant the Chiefs would have played three games in 11 days. This gives the Chiefs a full week to rest and prepare for the Bills who are 4-0.

Before focusing on a trip to Buffalo, the Chiefs have to face their rival, the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at home. KC has won ten of the last 11 meetings against the Raiders and in the last two games at Arrowhead, KC has outscored their rival 35-3 in 2018 and 40-9 last year.