Missouri politicians make another push for Curt Flood’s Hall of Fame induction

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) joined U.S. Representatives Ann Wagner (Mo.), Wm. Lacy Clay (Mo.), along with David Trone (Md.) in renewing their call for All-Star baseball player Curt Flood’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

51 years ago on October 7, 1969, Curt Flood was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Philadelphia Phillies. Flood refused and his lawsuit against Major League Baseball made it all the way to the Supreme Court. He lost his case, but his fight eventually helped lead to the creation of free agency within the game. The move personally jeopardized his own career.

Flood never played for the Phillies and was traded to Washington, but appeared in just 13 games in 1971. It was a sudden halt to a career that saw Flood play in three World Series with the Cardinals and win seven Gold Gloves.

In February, the lawmakers held a press conference and sent a letter to the Chair of the Board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame urging the induction of Curt Flood. The letter garnered over 100 signatures. Blunt also highlighted their effort in remarks on the Senate floor.

“Curt Flood’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is an honor long overdue,” said Blunt. “He had an outstanding career on the field, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to two World Series championships and earning seven consecutive Gold Gloves. Off the field, he cemented his legacy with the courageous stand he took 51 years ago today, paving the way for free agency. As a lifelong Cardinals fan, I’m proud to once again join my congressional colleagues in supporting Curt Flood’s induction into the Hall of Fame. His letter is in the Hall of Fame and he should be there too.”

“Curt Flood’s legacy will resonate throughout the MLB, St. Louis, and America for decades to come,” said Wagner. “He changed the game of baseball forever, and I am proud of all he did for Cardinal Nation. It is my hope the Golden Era Committee sees fit to induct this great American into the Hall of Fame and honor his legacy in perpetuity.”

“Curt Flood’s courage struck a giant blow for freedom; when he stood up to the Reserve Clause and demanded to be treated like a man, instead of a piece of property,” said Clay. “He was a symbol of determination and uncompromising dignity who stood up against injustice and changed the game forever. He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.”