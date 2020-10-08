Missouri not chosen for Virgin Hyperloop test track

Missouri lost its bid for a $500 million hyperloop project. Virgin Hyperloop has chosen West Virginia for the certification center and test track.

Missouri was vying for a chance at a rail system to go between St. Louis and Kansas City in 30 minutes.

Lieutenant Gov. Mike Kehoe led the team for a study and proposal to Virgin.

Governor Parson signed a new law this year to keep state road funds away from the project, keep the project away from I-70’s right of way, and ban the use of eminent domain to build it.