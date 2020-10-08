Did Mizzou find an answer to their kicking issues? “He’s stone cold” (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

There hasn’t been too much to get excited about when it comes to Mizzou football after the first two games, but I found something…the kicker, Harrison Mevis.

I sensed when Mizzou Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz was addressing the local media on Tuesday that he was a little surprised by the number of questions being asked about his freshman kicker. It’s only two games into the freshman’s career at Missouri and I think Drinkwitz was trying to tell the media to settle down. However, Drink didn’t get to personally witness the kicking issues over the last four years. I’ll admit I’m pretty pumped about the future.