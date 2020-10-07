NAIA will allow student-athletes to profit off Name, Image and Likeness

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) passed it’s own legislation to allow its college student-athletes the opportunity to be compensated for use of their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). The organization’s legislation was approved on Tuesday by NAIA membership.

There are 15 NAIA schools in Missouri.

“This is a landmark day for the NAIA, and we are happy to lead the way in providing additional opportunities for our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The time was right for the NAIA to ensure our student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness in the same ways as all other college students.”

According to the NAIA’s website, the legislation allows a student-athlete to receive compensation for promoting any commercial product, enterprise, or for any public or media appearance. Additionally, it is now permissible for a student-athlete to reference their intercollegiate athletic participation in such promotions or appearances.