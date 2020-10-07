UPDATE: Mizzou-LSU is being moved to Columbia

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday and now Mizzou and LSU officials have confirmed that Saturday’s football game between the Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers is being moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia this Saturday. The game was scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff but has been moved up for an 11 a.m. kick.

There is a significant threat that Hurricane Delta will hit the Louisiana coast sometime on Friday. The Category 2 storm could reach as high as a Category 4 according to the National Weather Service.

While Mizzou is now hosting this game, it is considered an LSU home game but Mizzou Athletics is providing donors and season ticket holders the priority opportunity to purchase their 2020 relocated seats for this game.

This will be LSU’s first trip ever to Columbia, Missouri.