On top of dealing with a pandemic, Mizzou eyes hurricane bearing down on Louisiana ahead of LSU matchup

Hurricane Delta model. Photo/NOAA

A hurricane churning towards the Gulf of Mexico could impact Saturday’s Mizzou football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Currently, Hurricane Delta is a Category 2 but grow into a Cat 4 as it makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico towards the U.S. coast and in particular Louisiana. Forecaster predict it could hit landfall on Friday, which will make for a wet week around the Southeastern Conference.

Mizzou and LSU are scheduled to kickoff Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Southeastern Conference is monitoring the system.

