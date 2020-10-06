Multiple outlets reporting Mizzou-LSU is being moved to Columbia

Multiple outlets are reporting that Saturday’s football game between the Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers is being moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia this Saturday. The game was scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff but has been moved up for an 11 a.m. kick.

An official announcement from Mizzou and the SEC could come as early as Wednesday morning. There is a significant threat that Hurricane Delta will hit the Louisiana coast sometime on Friday. The Category 2 storm could reach as high as a Category 4 according to the National Weather Service.