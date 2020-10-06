Defense leads way as Chiefs surge late to beat Patriots

>>Chiefs Put Away Patriots Late

(Kansas City, MO) — Patrick Mahomes threw two second-half touchdown passes to help the Chiefs pull away for a 26-10 win over the Patriots at Arrowhead. Tyrann Mathieu’s 25-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter right after a Chiefs’ TD sealed the deal. Kansas City is now 4-and-0.

>>Chiefs’ Strong Defense Keeps Pats Quiet

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs used a strong defense to keep the Patriots at bay last night. They held quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham to 172 combined passing yards while posting three interceptions, two sacks and a fumble recovery. The Chiefs host the Raiders this Sunday.

>>Chiefs’ Bieniemy To Be In Head Coaching Conversation

(Houston, TX) — With a head coach opening in the NFL, the Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy will likely be in the conversation. Kansas City’s offensive coordinator is considered a rising star and a strong head coaching candidate. The Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien on Monday.