Missouri Governor’s office: four staffers who’ve tested positive for COVID have fully recovered

The Missouri governor’s office announced late Monday afternoon that four staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus this year. The governor’s office issued a news release, saying the staffers tested include governor’s office staff, governor’s mansion staff and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Governor Security Division.

The governor’s office says Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have both fully recovered from COVID, and have returned to their normal schedules. They both tested positive for COVID on September 23.

“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus,” Governor Parson said, in a written statement. “We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”

The governor’s office says all staff meeting the definition of close contact were tested, after the governor and first lady tested positive. The office says the four staffers who tested positive have fully recovered.

The governor says the office continues all normal business operations and duties, at this time.

Meantime, Missouri officials say 1,842 state employees have tested positive this year for COVID-19.

The state Office of Administration (OA) says the department with the largest number is the state Department of Corrections, which has seen 646 cases. The state Department of Mental Health (DMH) has had 393 cases, and the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) has had 211 cases. OA says 1,259 of the 1,842 state employees have recovered.

OA says the numbers represent the total number of state employees who’ve tested positive in 2020, as of Friday. Missouri has about 50,000 state employees.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet