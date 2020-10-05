Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook
It took Eli Drinkwitz over 25 practices to realize something fans saw in about two quarters of football on Saturday?
Your source for Missouri News and Sports
By Bill Pollock
Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook
It took Eli Drinkwitz over 25 practices to realize something fans saw in about two quarters of football on Saturday?