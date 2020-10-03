Tennessee run game too much for Mizzou

Tennessee running backs Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and score three touchdowns to lead the 21st ranked Volunteers to a 35-12 win over Mizzou on Saturday. This is the second win in a row for UT over MU. The Tigers lead the overall series 5-4.

The Tigers drop to 0-2 on the season.

It appears as though Connor Bazelak may have won the starting quarterback job. After two ineffective series, by Shawn Robinson at quarterback, Bazelak stepped up in the second quarter for Mizzou, but by then the Tigers were down 14-0.

Bazelak led the Tigers to two field goals and a touchdown, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Mizzou freshman kicker Harrison Mevis connected on field goals from 27 and 50 yards and appears to be one of the early bright spots for the 2020 Tigers. He’s a perfect 4-for-4 to his collegiate career. Former kicker Tucker McCann went 6-for-12 his freshman campaign and struggled for consistency in his four years.

Next up, Mizzou will travel to #20 LSU.