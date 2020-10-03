MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – Scores from 10/2

Albany 52, Schuyler County 14
Aurora 22, Hollister 14
Ava 22, Houston 8
Battle 37, Moberly 36
Blair Oaks 69, Eldon 6
Boonville 55, Osage 31
Bowling Green 30, North Callaway 23
Butler 46, Buffalo 20
California 43, Versailles 7
Camdenton 38, Hillcrest 14
Carl Junction 41, Neosho 6
Carthage 42, Willard 7
Cassville 50, Monett 0
Central (Park Hills) 31, Ste. Genevieve 26
Centralia 50, Cuba 12
Cole Camp 13, Tipton 12
East (Kansas City) 30, Central Academy(Kansas City) 22
East Atchison 34, Mound City-Craig 6
Excelsior Springs 45, Clinton 0
Fair Grove 36, Strafford 20
Farmington 31, Poplar Bluff 28
Fayette 32, Paris 0
Forsyth 56, Stockton/Sheldon 16
Francis Howell 56, Holt 28
Ft. Zumwalt North 56, Francis Howell North 13
Grain Valley 35, Fort Osage 0
Grain Valley 38, Kearney 14
Grandview (Hillsboro) 14, Herculaneum 12
Harrisburg 72, Russellville 22
Harrisonville 28, McDonald County 14
Hayti 70, Charleston 6
Helias Catholic 51, Capital City 6
Hillsboro 64, Windsor (Imperial) 42
Jackson 59, Fox 21
Jefferson City 17, Hickman High School 14
Joplin 41, Republic 14
Kelly 7, Scott City 0
Kennett 43, Central (New Madrid County) 25
King City/ Union Star 52, Rock Port 32
Knox County 42, Salisbury 12
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 33, Chillicothe 7
Lamar 33, Mt. Vernon 0
Lawson 42, North Platte 14
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 41, University Academy 0
Lee’s Summit West 27, Rockhurst 24
Liberal 46, Norborne 34
Liberty (Mountain View) 22, Mountain Grove 21
Liberty 52, Rock Bridge 28
Liberty North 21, Park Hill 14
Lincoln College Prep 34, Pembroke Hill 14
Lindbergh 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 20
Lockwood/Golden City 47, Ash Grove 6
Macon 50, South Shelby 0
Marceline 58, St. Joseph Christian/Northland Christian Co-op 14
Marionville 44, Pierce City 20
Mark Twain 36, Wright City 16
Marshfield 43, Reeds Spring 25
Mexico 49, Fulton 28
Mid-Buchanan 63, Penney 6
Milan 43, Gallatin 20
Missouri Military Academy 47, Louisiana 34
Monroe City 26, Brookfield 12
Nixa 35, Ozark 7
North Kansas City 36, Lee’s Summit 20
North Shelby 56, Keytesville 6
Oak Park 46, Central (St. Joseph) 24
Odessa 28, Warrensburg 14
Owensville 46, Pacific 28
Palmyra 15, Clark County 14
Platte County 56, Ruskin 7
Polo 27, Trenton 14
Portageville 50, Chaffee 32
Potosi 56, Perryville 15
Salem 27, Willow Springs 12
Sarcoxie 46, Miller 0
Savannah 69, Cameron 14
Seneca 27, Nevada 26
Smithville 27, Grandview 12
South Callaway 62, Van-Far/Community 12
South Harrison 62, Putnam County 14
St. Charles 28, Winfield 21
St. Clair 49, St. James 0
St. Pius X (Festus) 21, Doniphan 6
Sullivan 41, Hermann 7
Thayer 27, Cabool 0
Timberland 21, Troy Buchanan 15
Union 35, Warrenton 17
Valle Catholic 47, Jefferson (Festus) 13
Van Horn 42, William Chrisman 37
Waynesville 37, Bolivar 33
Webb City 35, Branson 7
West Plains 63, Lebanon 14
West Platte 32, Lathrop 19
Westran 26, Scotland County 12
MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – Scores from 10/2
Albany 52, Schuyler County 14