Chiefs-Patriots game postponed due to Coronavirus

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out for the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game between the two teams scheduled for Sunday has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday.

The NFL said in a statement Saturday that there were “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” As a result of the positive tests, the NFL said Sunday’s scheduled game will be played either Monday or Tuesday.

ESPN reported that Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive. Ta’amu, the former St. Louis Battlehawks player, is the scout team quarterback.