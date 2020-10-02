Padres power their way past Cardinals. Deciding Game 3 Friday evening

Fernando Tatis Junior homered twice as the Padres rallied on the Cardinals in an 11-9 final in Game Two of their NL Wild Card Series in San Diego. Wil Myers also went deep twice for the Padres. Manny Machado hit a tying home run in the sixth for the Padres.

Tatis and Myers become the second pair of major league teammates in history to hit two homers in the same postseason game joining Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig of the Yankees who did it in the 1932 World Series against the Cubs.

Down 11-8, Paul Goldschmidt homered off former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal, who San Diego acquired in a trade with the Royals. Dylan Carlson walked and Yadier Molina singled, but Rosenthal got out of the jam getting Paul DeJong to pop out, Matt Carpenter to strike out and Dexter Fowler to ground to first.

Kolten Wong homered to give the Cardinals an early 4-0 lead. Paul Goldschmidt homered for the second game in a row. Daniel Ponce de Leon allowed three runs in relief to take the loss. Adam Wainwright left in the fourth inning. He was charged with two runs.

This is the ninth straight playoff appearance the Cardinals have lost when Wainwright has pitched.

The deciding Game 3 is Friday at 6:08 CT.