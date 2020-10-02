Governor hopes to bring stability to Missouri Children’s Division

Missouri’s governor says filling the Children’s Division director position is a top priority for him.

The Children’s Division is part of the state Department of Social Services (DSS), and is responsible for the administration of child welfare services. During his virtual media briefing on Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson reacted to the resignation of former State Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, who held the Children’s Division director position for about three months.

“Because there’s one thing for sure as a parent (and) as a grandparent, we need to take care of the children of this state. And we’ll get somebody in that place as soon as we can, and we’re going to get the best qualified person to be in that position,” Parson says.

There have now been six Children’s Division directors in the past seven years, and the governor hopes to bring stability to the agency. The Children’s Division’s responsibilities also include foster care and adoption. The division works with families, communities and the courts toward ensuring the safety and well-bring of Missouri children.

The governor says the agency’s deputy director has been doing a great job. The “St. Louis Post-Dispatch” reported this week that Joanie Rogers is now serving as interim director.

