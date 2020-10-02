Candidates for Missouri governor prepare for October 9 debate

A debate featuring Missouri’s candidates for governor has been rescheduled for next Friday at 2 p.m. in Columbia. It was postponed after Gov. Mike Parson tested positive last week for COVID-19.

The debate is hosted by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU-TV in Columbia.

According to a press release from the Missouri Press Association, this will be the first debate with all four candidates for governor. Parson faces State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, along with Libertarian Rik Combs and the Green Party’s Jerome Howard Bauer.

The event will be held at the Missouri Theatre. It will not be open to the public.

Missourinet will cover the debate with stories to follow.

