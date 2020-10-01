Missouri Governor and First Lady will continue to isolate this week; Parson praises COVID dashboard expansion (AUDIO)

Missouri’s governor says he and the first lady will resume a normal schedule, starting next week. They both tested positive for COVID last week.

During a virtual press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Governor Mike Parson says he continues to work from the Mansion in Jefferson City.

“I’m feeling good and still have no symptoms,” Governor Parson says. “Teresa is still at home (at the family farm) in Bolivar. She is doing very well and no longer having symptoms. So we’re very thankful for that.”

The governor says he and the first lady will isolate for the rest of the week. He says they are among more than 100,000 Missourians who have recovered from the coronavirus, and he thanks residents for their prayers.

Governor Parson also used the press conference to praise the state’s expanded COVID-19 dashboards, saying they give you the most accurate and updated information as possible regarding COVID-19.

“These new dashboards build on our data essential pillar provide Missourians with multiple charts, maps and measures about COVID-19 and its impact on the state of Missouri,” says Parson.

The expanded dashboards are also praised by Springfield/Greene County health director Clay Goddard, who says data and analytics play a critical role in informing policy actions at the local level.

Governor Parson says the state’s expanded COVID-19 dashboards will help residents, community leaders and businesses make decisions about COVID in their communities, moving forward.

“These dashboards were a cross-department effort with data from several state agencies as well as many other stakeholders across the state, such as the Missouri Hospital Association,” Parson says.

The governor says infectious disease doctors, the education community and local leaders were also involved. He encourages all Missourians to view the dashboards, saying they provide the whole picture and not bits and pieces.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says there have now been 126,113 COVID cases in Missouri, along with 2,118 deaths.

Governor Parson also spoke briefly about the decision to postpone the third annual Parson family fall festival, which was previously scheduled for Saturday.

He says postponing the festival is the best decision at this time, adding that tentative plans are to combine the fall festival with the Halloween event at the Governor’s Mansion on October 31.

Click here to listen to the full 15-minute briefing from Missouri Governor Mike Parson, which took place at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City on September 30, 2020:

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet