Cardinals jump on Padres early, grab 1-0 Wild Card Series lead

Paul Goldschmidt homered as the Cardinals took down the Padres 7-4 in Game One of the NL Wild Card Round in San Diego. Matt Carpenter drove in two runs for St. Louis. Yadier Molina drove in a run and finished with three hits for the Cardinals. Giovanny Gallegos got the win while Alex Reyes picked up the save for St. Louis, which is one win away from advancing to the NLDS.

According to the Cardinals information staff, Dylan Carlson is first player in MLB history with two hits, two runs, two walks and a double in his first career postseason game.

Austin Nola drove in two runs in defeat for the Padres. Chris Paddack allowed six runs in two and a third innings for San Diego.

“We showed them we’re ready to play, and we sent a message,” said shortstop Paul DeJong.

Game Two is Thursday with a 6:08 CT first pitch. Adam Wainwright will face Zach Davies.